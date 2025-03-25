Well-Dressed Hairless Cat Rescued After His (Owner's) Maserati Was Carjacked

A woman's terrifying ordeal when her Maserati Ghibli was carjacked in Manhattan got a whole heap scarier when she realized her cat was still in the Italian sports car. Cat-napping proved a step too far for the carjackers, however, and the hairless cat is back with its worried owner.

Ronnette Riley, a Manhattan architect, was driving in Manhattan on Sunday March 16 when her Maserati Ghibli was rear-ended by a Mercedes SUV on the West Side Highway. Riley was out of the car and exchanging details with the driver when someone leapt into her Maserati and drove off with it, reports CBS News.

The car wasn't the only beloved item that was gone in the incident, however, as Riley's hairless cat was in the car when it was taken.