I Want A Sports Car That Is Good For My Cat! What Should I Buy?

Don't listen to Andy here. He saw your criteria, an open top, and a way to share space with your cat, and picked a car that will give you one or the other but never both: the AMG GT C just doesn't fit the bill. Luckily for you, though, I have a car that does: A 29-year-old Pontiac.

This 29-year-old Pontiac, specifically. A 1996 Firebird Trans Am, listed out in Washington for just $13,500. See, your criteria threw me at first — I started looking up MGB GT V8s and reciprocating saws to get you the targa hatchback I thought you wanted. But then I remembered two other ways to keep your cat with you: A liftback, or a set of rear seats. Being the generous sort I am, I got you both.

This Trans Am has a liftback, its cargo area is connected directly to the passenger compartment. Your cat will be able to see you, interact with you, be comforted by your presence on road trips. In the event that you don't have every seat filled, though, you can strap that carrier right into the back seats — no cargo area necessary. Do that, throw the T-top panels in the back, and you'll have the exact experience you're looking for.

Or, rather, a platform on which to build your perfect experience. You have a $90,000 budget here, and I've suggested a $13,500 car — there's room in your price range not only to shop around for your preferred color and spec, but for you to modify this car. Want more power out of its V8? Throw an intake, an exhaust, and some cams in. Want handling that's firmer, softer, or anywhere in between? Get a set of coilovers. You can build this not just to be a Trans Am, but your Trans Am. Well, yours and your cat's.

Get yourself a Trans Am with T-tops, and have some fun out there on the roads with your cat. You shouldn't have to spend 90 grand on a compromise when the right answer is right here, and so cheap.