I Want A Sports Car That Is Good For My Cat! What Should I Buy?
Adam loves Corvettes and has owned several of them. However, he is thinking of changing it up and getting a road-trip worthy sports car that has more room for a cat carrier as he brings his feline along whenever he travels. With a budget of up to $90,000, what car should he buy?
(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)
Here is the scenario.
I own a C8 Corvette convertible and I love it. I've owned four Corvettes so far (C4, C6, C7, C8); Corvettes are everything I want from a sports car. Targa top, great cargo capacity, amazing performance.
I started training my cat to go with us on road trips and I need a car that comfortably hold my cat while being a fun sports car. I like the idea of the hatch area to secure my cat in its carrier right behind us.
In summary
-Must be able to hold a cat in a carrier or have space to buckle the cat in.
-Must be a sports car (cylinder count doesn't matter, but I have an affinity for V8's)
-Nice to have a glass/panoramic/removable roof
Max budget $90,000
Quick Facts:
Budget: up to $90,000
Location: Seattle, WA
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Sporty, room for the kitty,
Doesn't want: An SUV
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Cats should ride in style
As someone who grew up with both dogs and cats, I can tell you that while dogs are happy to cruise with you in practically any contraption with wheels, whether it be two, three, or four... cats require a bit more class. While I am sure Corvette cats exist, most furry felines would prefer something a bit more comfortable.
My suggestion would be an Aston Martin DB11. The roar of an American V8 is great, but it doesn't compare to the constant purr of a V12. This is a car that can cover the miles in both comfort and style, all while providing ample backseat space for your cat to relax. Will maintaining the Aston be as easy as a 'Vette? Of course not, but it is similar to how a relationship with a cat can be a bit more "complicated" than with a dog.
Now, even with a $90,000 budget, the selection for big Aston coupes is not plentiful, so you are going to need to build in some flexibility regarding color and location. Here is a 2017 "Launch Edition" car from a private seller with under 30,000 miles.
Expert 2: Andy Kalmowitz - A fellow cat dad says AMG's the answer
Hello, fellow cat dad. As someone who constantly puts his three cats in cars to go on roadtrips, I am uniquely qualified to answer this question, and that's why you should go with my pick: a Mercedes-AMG GT C. In all honesty, another C7 Corvette would also do the trick, but I think this car is going to fit the bill even better for you — especially if you're roadtripping it.
An AMG GT C is going to check every single one of the boxes you, your partner, and your cat require. It has a 10.1-cubic-foot liftback trunk area that is big enough for a carrier (or it'll give your little guy plenty of room to roam). It's certainly a sports car with its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that puts out 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque, and delightfully well-tuned suspension. On top of those two massive pluses, you can also get it with a panoramic glass roof. Of course, there is a convertible available, but that's going to kill a lot of your trunk and storage space, so it's best if we just skip that altogether.
Since I'm such a wonderful guy, I found the perfect AMG GT C for you. It's a 2018 model with just 19,600 miles on the clock, and it comes in under budget at $88,995. Another plus of this specific car is how it's spec'd. It's finished in a very pretty Brilliant Blue Metallic paint on the outside, and inside it's got an equally nice Auburn Brown Leather treatment. You and your cats are going to love this thing, I guarantee it.
Expert 3: Amber DaSilva - The purrfect getaway calls for some DIY
Don't listen to Andy here. He saw your criteria, an open top, and a way to share space with your cat, and picked a car that will give you one or the other but never both: the AMG GT C just doesn't fit the bill. Luckily for you, though, I have a car that does: A 29-year-old Pontiac.
This 29-year-old Pontiac, specifically. A 1996 Firebird Trans Am, listed out in Washington for just $13,500. See, your criteria threw me at first — I started looking up MGB GT V8s and reciprocating saws to get you the targa hatchback I thought you wanted. But then I remembered two other ways to keep your cat with you: A liftback, or a set of rear seats. Being the generous sort I am, I got you both.
This Trans Am has a liftback, its cargo area is connected directly to the passenger compartment. Your cat will be able to see you, interact with you, be comforted by your presence on road trips. In the event that you don't have every seat filled, though, you can strap that carrier right into the back seats — no cargo area necessary. Do that, throw the T-top panels in the back, and you'll have the exact experience you're looking for.
Or, rather, a platform on which to build your perfect experience. You have a $90,000 budget here, and I've suggested a $13,500 car — there's room in your price range not only to shop around for your preferred color and spec, but for you to modify this car. Want more power out of its V8? Throw an intake, an exhaust, and some cams in. Want handling that's firmer, softer, or anywhere in between? Get a set of coilovers. You can build this not just to be a Trans Am, but your Trans Am. Well, yours and your cat's.
Get yourself a Trans Am with T-tops, and have some fun out there on the roads with your cat. You shouldn't have to spend 90 grand on a compromise when the right answer is right here, and so cheap.
Expert 4: Brad Brownell - Buy your kitty a German horse
If a Corvette is everything you want in a sports car, then a 911 Turbo is everything you never knew you needed. There are dozens of 997-generation 911 Turbo Cabriolets available in your price range, and if you can "suffer" with a slightly worse interior and don't find the headlights a turnoff, a 996-generation can be had for tens of thousands of dollars less. The Mezger-engine Turbos are perhaps the most reliable vehicles Porsche ever built, and you can easily rack up hundreds of thousands of miles of cat-carrying cross-country joy with nary a concern.
You will lose out on some technology from your C8 Corvette, as we're talking about 15-20 year old cars at this point, but let depreciation curves work for you: these won't be going down in value as you rack up the miles. This is a faster, better, more comfortable car than even the newest of the new Stingrays from Chevrolet, and you'll get the pleasure of showing off your classy Porsche crest instead of a dumpy bowtie. The back seats of a 911 Turbo are nearly useless, but would make the perfect place to secure a cat carrier, and the front trunk is still large enough to swallow a weekend's worth of road trip luggage.
Join the Porsche cult, you won't regret it.