Honest Mechanic Finds And Returns Wallet 11 Years After Autoworker Lost It In A Ford Edge

We've all found some weird things in cars. Money is probably the best thing to find, but typically it's just a bit of cash or loose change. Recently, auto mechanic Chad Volk found an entire wallet under the hood of a customer's 2015 Ford Edge, KARE 11 reports. It did not belong to the customer, but to one of the people who worked on the car at Ford's factory, 11 years ago.

Any car this old is going to need some routine maintenance, which is how the Edge ended up at LC Car Care, Volk's shop. After replacing the cooling fans, Volk was reinstalling the air box he had removed for better access and found an old wallet sitting there. He went through it to identify the owner, and was even more surprised to find a Ford employee ID. This wallet had been sitting under the hood since this car left the factory. We've heard of sockets left under the hood before, but never a wallet.

Using the power of social media for good, Volk tracked down Richard Guilford, the owner of the ID and wallet, who has since retired from Ford. He messaged Guilford on Facebook and asked if this was his wallet, and Guilford immediately asked if Volk had found it in a car. It was his.