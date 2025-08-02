Everything You Need To Know About GM's 5.3L V8 Ecotec3 Engine

The 5.3-liter V8 Ecotec3 might seem like the stepchild of the General Motors family, especially with the LS series of engines around, but it's a winner in its own right. This naturally aspirated gasoline engine has made its way into a lot of GM pickups and SUVs and even helped the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe be named the full-size SUV/crossover with the best resale value by Kelley Blue Book.

While GM's LS series became well-known for its performance, and the go-to engine for insane engine-swap builds, the 5.3-liter Ecotec3 can be called the V8 for the masses. Replacing the LS-based fourth-generation 5.3-liter Vortec 5300, it debuted in 2014, essentially becoming GM's fifth-generation small-block V8. The Ecotec3 line later expanded to include the 4.3-liter V6 LV1 and LV3, as well as the 6.2-liter V8 L86.

It was a new direction for General Motors, featuring all-aluminum construction with tech like direct injection, variable valve timing, and cylinder deactivation. This let it offer good performance and, at the same time, be one of the most fuel-efficient V8s around. The 5.3-liter V8 (codenamed L83) Ecotec3 engine now powers both GMC and Chevrolet SUVs and pickups. It is seen in the GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL, as well as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe, and Suburban.