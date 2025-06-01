Which GM 5.3 Vortec Years Have The Most Issues?

It may be hard to believe now, but there was a time when most people in this country drove actual cars: sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, station wagons, roadsters, etc., etc. But SUVs started outselling cars in 2015, and in 2020, more people bought pickups than non-luxury cars for the first time ever in the United States. One key to this trend: Trucks and SUVs have been increasingly tuned for a more comfortable, car-like driving experience that includes at least an effort at responsible efficiency.

In 2006, that meant adding active fuel management (AFM) to the 5.3-liter Vortec V8. Also known as cylinder deactivation, AFM basically shuts off the fuel to four of the engine's eight cylinders in certain situations to help save gas. It ended up costing GM some big money though.

More specifically, according to a class-action suit finally settled in 2022, the 5.3-liter LC9 Vortec V8 has a combination of issues, including defective piston rings and faults with the AFM system, that cause excessive oil consumption and major engine problems. (GM's guilt came from knowing about the problems yet still selling the engines.) The vehicles affected included many Chevrolet and GMC trucks and SUVs from 2010 to 2014, and the penalties inflicted included a $102-million cash settlement.