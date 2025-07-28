Maserati Is Planning A Manual Grand Tourer To Make People Care About The Brand Again

It's hard to say exactly what this planned Maserati would be like. Ficili played those cars close to his chest while talking with Autocar. However, we've got a few things to go on. More likely than not, it's going to pay homage to Maserati's Nettuno V6 motor that it uses across it's line. The twin-turbocharged V6 can be found in the GranTurismo/Cabrio, Grecale and MCPura, and Ficili described it as a "masterpiece." I'm not sure if I totally agree with him on that, but it does make a hell of a lot of power.

The most powerful variant of the engine can be found in the MCPura, where it makes 621 horsepower. I wouldn't be surprised if this upcoming GT matched or beat that number, but it's unlikely an electrical component would help achieve that, according to Autocar.

Maserati's engineering boss, Davide Danesin, told the outlet that customers were looking for "pure mechanical cars," and said that having a battery onboard a supercar leads to a "bad feeling" in customers because of the added complexity and weight.

Regardless of what form this upcoming car takes, it needs to be a hit in the hearts and minds of automotive enthusiasts and buyers. So far in 2025, Maserati has sold just 1,500 cars — down nearly 17% from last year, according to Automotive News. It was old-sold by Jaguar, a company that doesn't sell anything right now, and Polestar, a company that has been throttled by tariffs.

We've also reported on rumors that Maserati could be sold off to another company (though that seems unlikely now) and the massive discounts the iconic Italian automaker is giving prospective buyers. No matter how you slice it, Maserati is in a bad spot, and a manual GT car might be just what the doctor ordered to right the ship.