Maserati Is Planning A Manual Grand Tourer To Make People Care About The Brand Again
Maserati is in a dismal place right now when it comes to brand value and sales, and nobody knows this more than Maserati. That's why the automaker is considering something that'll hopefully appeal to fans of the brand and folks who like interesting cars in general: a flagship GT car with twin-turbo V6 power and a manual transmission. Yes: a manual Maserati in the Big 25.
Unfortunately, this most likely will not be a Maserati for the masses. Instead, it's set to be a limited-run creation that'll sit above the newly refreshed MCPura mid-engine supercar, according to Autocar. The currently unnamed GT will — theoretically — be the most powerful internal-combustion-powered car Maserati has produced since the MC12 went out of production 20 years ago. More likely than not, it'll be based on the GranTurismo grand tourer, and it'll be paired with some sort of Maserati GT as well. That makes sense — Stellantis has to split the costs somehow.
Maserati and Alfa CEO Santo Ficili told Autocar that the two companies have "infinite possibilities" to customize their products for their customers. This isn't the first time the two companies have collaborated on a vehicle. In 2007, Alfa produced the 8C Competizione, which was based on the GranTurismo of the time. Alfa also unveiled the 33 Stradale back in 2023, which borrows much of its platform from the MC20 (now called the MCPura).
What to expect
It's hard to say exactly what this planned Maserati would be like. Ficili played those cars close to his chest while talking with Autocar. However, we've got a few things to go on. More likely than not, it's going to pay homage to Maserati's Nettuno V6 motor that it uses across it's line. The twin-turbocharged V6 can be found in the GranTurismo/Cabrio, Grecale and MCPura, and Ficili described it as a "masterpiece." I'm not sure if I totally agree with him on that, but it does make a hell of a lot of power.
The most powerful variant of the engine can be found in the MCPura, where it makes 621 horsepower. I wouldn't be surprised if this upcoming GT matched or beat that number, but it's unlikely an electrical component would help achieve that, according to Autocar.
Maserati's engineering boss, Davide Danesin, told the outlet that customers were looking for "pure mechanical cars," and said that having a battery onboard a supercar leads to a "bad feeling" in customers because of the added complexity and weight.
Regardless of what form this upcoming car takes, it needs to be a hit in the hearts and minds of automotive enthusiasts and buyers. So far in 2025, Maserati has sold just 1,500 cars — down nearly 17% from last year, according to Automotive News. It was old-sold by Jaguar, a company that doesn't sell anything right now, and Polestar, a company that has been throttled by tariffs.
We've also reported on rumors that Maserati could be sold off to another company (though that seems unlikely now) and the massive discounts the iconic Italian automaker is giving prospective buyers. No matter how you slice it, Maserati is in a bad spot, and a manual GT car might be just what the doctor ordered to right the ship.