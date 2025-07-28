Federal Agents Storm Airplane Cockpit, Arrest Co-Pilot Moments After Landing
Federal agents and local police stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight that had landed just moments earlier and arrested the co-pilot on the runway of the San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757-300, which was en route from Minneapolis, landed just after 9:30 p.m. after delays due to heavy fog.
Soon after the plane landed, an eyewitness told the San Francisco Chronicle, a group of at least 10 law enforcement officials with badges and guns pushed their way through the aisle and into the flight deck of Delta flight 2809. The witness, seated in first class, added that the officers "stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane."
A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations in San Francisco told the paper that the agency assisted local officials in executing an arrest warrant. The official said that it is part of an ongoing local investigation with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.
What was that?
The eyewitness told the Chronicle that the whole ordeal was both "shocking and unnerving," saying that the crew didn't offer any information on what had just happened. In all likelihood, they didn't even know themselves. The lone pilot left in the cockpit told the passengers he had "no idea what just happened." Those aren't words you often hear from a pilot. A video shared on the aviation blog View from the Wing shows agents leaving the cockpit, but it doesn't show the co-pilot or give any more insight into what the hell was going on.
This isn't the first time a pilot has been arrested on the flight deck of an airplane. Just last week, we told you about another Delta pilot who failed a breathalyzer test right before she was set to take the controls of a transatlantic flight. We also told you about a pilot who was arrested for being drunk right before he was about to fly with 267 passengers and another pilot who was accused of using an ax to attack an airport parking lot gate. Clearly, these guys are going through something right now.