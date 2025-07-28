Federal Agents Storm Airplane Cockpit, Arrest Co-Pilot Moments After Landing

Federal agents and local police stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight that had landed just moments earlier and arrested the co-pilot on the runway of the San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757-300, which was en route from Minneapolis, landed just after 9:30 p.m. after delays due to heavy fog.

Soon after the plane landed, an eyewitness told the San Francisco Chronicle, a group of at least 10 law enforcement officials with badges and guns pushed their way through the aisle and into the flight deck of Delta flight 2809. The witness, seated in first class, added that the officers "stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane."

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations in San Francisco told the paper that the agency assisted local officials in executing an arrest warrant. The official said that it is part of an ongoing local investigation with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.