Delta Pilot Fails Breathalyzer Test Before Transatlantic Flight And Gets Arrested

Delta Air Lines had to quickly cancel a long-haul flight on Tuesday despite the crew arriving on time and there being no issues with the planes. Police arrested one of the pilots after she failed a breathalyzer test just as she was about to take to the controls. The pilot was detained without hesitation because we don't have drunken flying savants in real life like Denzel Washington in "Flight" or your buddy playing Microsoft Flight Simulator after a night out. Surprisingly, this isn't the first time that crew for the Atlanta-based behemoth has blown over the legal limit in recent years.

Delta Flight 205 was scheduled to fly from Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. However, the 8-hour, 45-minute flight never took off. The American woman was caught during a random pre-flight alcohol test onboard the aircraft at 9:15 a.m., according to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. Across the European Union and in the United States, random breathalyzer tests are administered to ensure that pilots hopping into the cockpit after downing a cocktail or two.