What's Oil Stop Leak Meant To Do, And What Should You Know Before You Try It?
I've owned a lot of old cars in my time, so the occasional dark puddle or stain from a fluid leak on my driveway has been an all-too-common sight. My thought process is the same every time -– do I spend hundreds of dollars to fix this oil leak or try something cheaper? I have a feeling I'm not the only one who has gone through this conundrum. After all, repairs can easily run up over $1,000 if fixing the issue is something that involves a lot of labor, like replacing the rear seal.
That's why using an oil stop leak product is so tempting to a lot of drivers. For less than $20 in most cases, these products promise to fix the oil leak in your car and keep it running. Even better, the process is simple — unscrew your oil cap, pour in the bottle of stop leak fluid, then top off the oil. After you've driven around a few hundred miles, the stop leak will have done its thing by filling in gaps and softening up hardened, brittle seals and gaskets, causing them to swell and form tighter seals. There's no climbing under the car and no expensive visits to the mechanic. So what's not to like?
Do they really work, though? Can oil stop leak products damage my car?
Well, maybe you've heard that stop leak products don't work but instead will just clog a car's engine. It turns out that's largely a myth — sort of. The truth, according to actual experts, is that it depends on how and when stop leak is used. If the leak is minor and is caused by a worn oil seal or gasket, a quality stop leak can be effective as a temporary solution. Auto Zone even goes so far as to call it a "great temporary fix for older cars or for leaks that don't require immediate mechanical intervention".
Oil stop leak products contain plasticizers, which are able to enter rubber seals and gaskets, making them larger and more flexible. Some also contain ceramic particles and fibers, which are meant to fill in holes and gaps. Other stop leak products include sodium silicate, which helps close cracks in the seals by melting and sealing the rubber. Together, these elements are effective in repairing minor leaks. Popular brands include ATP AT205, Bar's Leaks, Blue Devil, Lucas Oil #10278, and Liqui Moly.
When not to use oil stop leak and what to do instead
While modern oil stop leak products are largely safe, you don't want to overuse the product. The same particles that are meant to fill in gaps around seals can also settle in engine components, which is why repeated use is not a good idea. So, if you choose to use this product, follow the instructions on the bottle. Typically, one bottle will treat four to six quarts of oil. If the oil leak persists after using a bottle and then driving the car for a few hundred miles, it might be time to address the issue by other means.
Oil stop leak products will not fix a malfunctioning oil pump, cracked oil pan, or busted cylinder head. The key here is to find the cause of the oil leak first, then decide how to proceed. The issue causing the leak can get worse over time and may need to be fixed mechanically before the problem becomes catastrophic. Remember, even in cases where oil stop leak is effective, this is meant to be a temporary solution, and repeated use can clog your car's engine.
Another solution to consider if your car is older is to use oil made for high-mileage vehicles – probably the same oil the manager at the quick lube place has been trying to convince you to opt for. These products are often formulated with stop leak additives and made to condition seals and gaskets. So, this might be one time when it actually makes sense to listen to the upsell when you get your oil changed.