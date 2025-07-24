UK Drivers Cover More Miles In EVs Than Gas-Powered Cars

North Americans might be falling out of love with EVs, but Brits can't get enough of packing on the electron-powered miles. Drivers in the UK are traveling much more per year in EVs than their gas-powered counterparts, according to an analysis by the RAC Foundation. In 2024, BEVs less than three years old averaged 10,054 miles over the year, compared to just 7,585 in gas powertrains (or petrol, if you want to use the native English). That's 32.6% more miles driven with electrons than dead dinosaurs.

Er, not quite, since diesel continued its dominance with an average of 10,728 miles. But that's still only 6.7% more than what BEVs accomplished. If you're wondering, PHEVs come in at 9,367 miles.

Looking back through the numbers, BEVs have actually been beating out gas cars in the UK since 2016, growing from a thin edge to its current chasm. Gas engine mileage is nearly unchanged today from that time, so this is all being powered by growing EV distance driving. PHEVs, interestingly, have actually been declining steadily in annual mileage since 2020.