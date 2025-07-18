What Car Would Make For The Scariest Robotaxi?

Autonomous driving technology has progressed significantly over the past few years, but it is still very much a work in progress. However, several companies are willing to send fledgling driverless taxis out into the world to collect fares. Tesla quickly found out how unproven its Robotaxis are after violating traffic laws and prompting a federal investigation on the first day of service in Austin, Texas. Waymo, the driverless taxi operator with the most extensive network, doesn't have a spotless record either.

A Waymo Jaguar startled onlookers in San Francisco last year after driving into an oncoming lane to avoid a pack of unicyclists. The incident, along with 21 others, also instigated a federal investigation. A Tesla Robotaxi had its own oncoming lane moment in Austin. They can sow chaos at a moment's notice.