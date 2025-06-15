What Makes The Dodge Hellcat Supercharger Sound So Loud?

After a short, EV-induced respite, rumors say Dodge will once again be offering high-powered V8 engines — led by the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat — in its production vehicles. The reports made plenty of noise when first announced, and you can bet drivers will be making plenty of noise themselves if and when they get behind the wheel of these potential new rides.

Sure, the Dodge team has previously denied such a move was coming, or even possible, but that was before the sales numbers began coming in, albeit very slowly, for the Charger EV. The return of the Hellcat engine could be an ideal way to rekindle the flame in loyal Dodge enthusiasts.

One issue, though, is that the motor's signature soundtrack isn't exactly music to everyone's ears. Then again, it's not supposed to be: The reason the setup is so loud is that the aggressive, high-pitched supercharger whine, bolstered by the iconic rumble and roar of the V8 proper, are specifically tailored to satisfy driver demand for high-volume high performance. Now that's what you call knowing your customers.