What Makes The Dodge Hellcat Supercharger Sound So Loud?
After a short, EV-induced respite, rumors say Dodge will once again be offering high-powered V8 engines — led by the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat — in its production vehicles. The reports made plenty of noise when first announced, and you can bet drivers will be making plenty of noise themselves if and when they get behind the wheel of these potential new rides.
Sure, the Dodge team has previously denied such a move was coming, or even possible, but that was before the sales numbers began coming in, albeit very slowly, for the Charger EV. The return of the Hellcat engine could be an ideal way to rekindle the flame in loyal Dodge enthusiasts.
One issue, though, is that the motor's signature soundtrack isn't exactly music to everyone's ears. Then again, it's not supposed to be: The reason the setup is so loud is that the aggressive, high-pitched supercharger whine, bolstered by the iconic rumble and roar of the V8 proper, are specifically tailored to satisfy driver demand for high-volume high performance. Now that's what you call knowing your customers.
How the supercharged Hellcat delivers the decibels
What about what's actually making that signature soundtrack? For today's purposes, let's concentrate on the superchargers that add extra boost to Dodge's 6.2-liter Hellcat Hemi V8 engines. They're made by a company called IHI that's a Tier 1 auto supplier — one that works directly with and supplies parts directly to manufacturers — and have been used in multiple sizes with the Hellcat V8s.
Superchargers work by forcing more air in an engine's cylinders, resulting in more powerful combustion when the air mixes with fuel and ignites. The Hellcat's twin-screw setup houses what are technically called two rotors, although they look like large household screws with their heads removed. The screw-like carvings in the rotors are called lobes, and when the rotors are in place and turning, the lobes mesh in a way that sucks in cool air, forcing it into the engine.
The result is a high-pitched whining noise that's the sound of all that happening. And, as mentioned, Dodge goes out of its way to make sure it comes through loud and clear to drivers.
The supercharger's superpowers
Don't be fooled by all this focus on sound and noise. Superchargers aren't just analog versions of the Charger EV's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. They're a tried-and-true means of turning up the volume on performance. Yes, they're driven off the engine via a belt, meaning some of a car's power goes to spinning the rotors instead of motivating the car. The Hellcat results, however, speak for themselves.
The engine debuted in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT, which was touted as the world's fastest, quickest, and most powerful factory muscle car ever when it went on sale. The Challenger could leverage 707 ponies to provide a top speed of 199 mph and 0-60 times in the low 3's. Its four-door sibling, the 2015 Dodge Charger SRT, has a resume that included a top speed of 204 mph.
By the time the first run of Hellcat production ended, Dodge had developed a highly modified version with a 3.0-liter supercharger that could deliver an overwhelming 1,025 horsepower for the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The Demon, despite being street legal, was engineered to dominate the drag strip — flying to 60 mph in 1.66 seconds and covering the quarter mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph. It's no wonder people are in such a hurry for the Hellcat to come back.