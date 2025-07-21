Just How Dangerous Is New York City's Subway, Really?

If you listen to Republicans and especially Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, if you dare even step foot on New York City's subway, you will immediately be brutally murdered by roving gangs of homeless illegal alien thugs who also have machine guns and scary tattoos. Still, millions of New Yorkers ride the subway daily. But just how dangerous is New York's subway, really? Bloomberg recently dug into the numbers to find out, and while some crime does occur on the subway, it ultimately came to the conclusion that taking the subway is safer than driving your car.

Per the New York City Police Department's latest crime report, major felonies on the subway are down 3.9% this year and down 7.3% since 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic threw everything into chaos. That said, felony assaults are up 18% compared to the same period in 2024 and 66% higher than they were in 2019. If you adjust for ridership, the major felony rate is 13% higher than it was in 2019 but has been falling every year since 2021, while the felony assault rate appears to be an outlier and is up this year, now sitting at 128% what it was back in 2019.

Since the late 1990s, grand larceny, or thefts of items worth at least $1,000, has typically made up most of the major crimes on New York's subway. Grand larceny rates have also been falling since 2022, and through the first half of the year, they're currently at their lowest level since 2010. Robbery rates are also trending down and essentially at pre-pandemic levels.