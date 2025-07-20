The Brand With The Highest Owner Loyalty Might Not Be Toyota Or Subaru

Car brands can inspire incredible enthusiasm in people to the point where they're willing to display their loyalty right on their skin. Just check out the car brands people tattoo most to see what we mean. Of course, automakers prefer that folks exercise their brand loyalty in a more direct way like continuing to purchase vehicles from the same marque over and over again.

As to which brands do the best job at retaining customers, there are multiple contenders for the crown — and multiple crowns for the taking. As a result, it's not just the likely suspects such as Toyota or Subaru that can lay claim to having the most loyal customers. Brands ranging from Ford to Mercedes-Benz to even Tesla can all make their cases for customer loyalty.

It all depends on the data you use. For example, Toyota was indeed the mass-market loyalty leader in the 2024 J.D. Power Automotive Brand Loyalty Study (the most recent edition as of this writing). As for Subaru, it was No. 2 for SUV customer retention in the mainstream category after finishing first in the previous Power rankings. But J.D. Power isn't the only game in town for automotive loyalty, so let's look at some other winners, too.