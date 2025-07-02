Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Claims Cannibal Ate Himself On Deportation Flight

Kristi Noem tells a bizarre story about how marshals working with ICE detained a cannibal: "They had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself. And they had to ... get him medical attention." pic.twitter.com/CvsRX783Gr

Trump himself said that Alligator Alcatraz was meant as a threat, so that immigrants would "self-deport" rather than face internment at the facility — presumably by buying their own plane tickets, in the world of the administration's collective imagination, where they can eat themselves to their hearts' content. As of yet it's unclear whether the site will be exclusively used to imprison immigrants for such heinous acts as "having tattoos" or "attending their legal immigration hearings," or whether it will be included in Trump's newly announced interest in revoking the citizenship of even American-born citizens. As this fascist snowball continues to roll down the hill, accumulating mass from our own rendition of "First They Came," there's no telling who'll be swept up in its path and deposited on a bunk bed behind chain-link fence under a tent on a Florida airstrip.

Stories like these are meant to move the needle on Trump's unpopular immigration policy, making its targets out to be such inhuman others that any act against them can be justified .It matters less whether any immigrant really self-cannibalized on any immigration flight, and whether such a story can be backed up with evidence, than it does that you believe it could happen — and thus support any action that would get such people out of the United States. It doesn't matter whether Kristi Noem is telling the truth or not, because her words will do their job either way.