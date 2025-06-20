At $6,900, Is This 2004 BMW 330Ci The Chef's Kiss?

There are plenty of wear and tear replacements on today's Nice Price or No Dice 330Ci, but the three-liter straight six and six-speed stick are claimed to be all original. Let's see what we might pay for such party pieces.

There's an old meme about a kid seeing something like a McDonald's sign and asking their mom if they can get a Happy Meal, to which the mom replies, "We have Happy Meal at home." The kicker is that the happy meal at home is, in reality, a PBJ on stale bread, and the toy is a plastic bag from the dry cleaner.

Based on the comments it received, the 1993 Chevy Cavalier Z24 convertible we looked at yesterday was a Happy Meal at home. Somewhat beat on, but still in the game, its appeal was lost under the weight of too many niggling issues and a general apathy for the model in general. The $5,000 price tag wasn't doing it any favors either, a fact made clear by the 67% No Dice loss the Cavalier suffered.