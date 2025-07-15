Does It Matter Which Battery You Jump Start On A Diesel Engine?

If your lifestyle or profession requires a heavy-duty pickup truck, the odds are favorable that truck will have a diesel powerplant under the hood. Although diesel fuel is currently more expensive than gasoline and you may have to purchase diesel exhaust fluid periodically, the pros still outweigh the cons. For example, diesel fuel may be more pricey than gas at the pump, but your diesel rig will deliver approximately 20% better fuel economy to help offset the cost. Diesel engines typically offer more torque than their gasoline counterparts, too, and at lower RPMs.

All of these factors result in a higher resale value for diesel-powered heavy duty pickups, but one area where you won't save money is batteries. That's because many diesel-powered trucks have not one, but two starting batteries under the hood. The reason is because the compression ratio of diesel engines averages approximately twice that of gasoline engines. Therefore, more current is required to power the electric starter motor during the starting process.

However, what if you find yourself stranded in a parking lot or at home with a pair of dead batteries? Jumper cables or a jump-starting pack are items that you should always have with you, but does it matter which of a diesel vehicle's two batteries you hook the leads up to? Not really. It's not critical to connect jump leads to one battery or the other. That said, it's good practice to choose the battery which is located closer to the starter motor if possible.