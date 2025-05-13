The Reason Why Diesel Trucks Have Two Batteries

If you're a virgin to owning diesel trucks, like Chevy's new Silverado ZR2 diesel or 2025 Ram heavy-duty trucks, you might be in for a surprise the first time you peek under the hood. That's because many diesel-powered pickups use two full-size batteries, as opposed to just one for gasoline-powered cars and trucks. In theory, those two 12-volt batteries could be connected in series, which means the voltage is added together for a total of 24 volts. However, that's never the case in reality, because every modern car for decades has used a 12-volt electrical system.

Instead, the batteries are connected in parallel, which doubles the single battery's amperage instead of its voltage. Amp is short for "ampere", which is a measure of electrical current. An analogy that's sometimes used is to compare amperage to water flowing through a garden hose. More amps equals more water and the "hose" is your battery cable. Most car batteries have 400 to 1,000 amps — sometimes specified as "cold cranking amps." Therefore, running two 800-amp car batteries in parallel would result in the same 12 volts, but a whopping 1,600 amps of cranking power.

So why do diesel vehicles need so much cranking power? Diesel engines have a much higher compression ratio than their gasoline counterparts, which makes them more difficult to turn. That means that the electric starter motor has to work much harder to bring a diesel engine to life. (And smart maintencance to keep those diesel engines running once they've started.)