Swiss Startup Says It Can Make Gasoline Out Of Sunlight And CO2

This is the billion-dollar question, isn't it? The answer, for now, is "not yet," but the proof of concept is compelling. To prove it, Synhelion has staged some brilliant marketing stunts. First, Professor Aldo Steinfeld, the visionary behind the tech, took the first-ever ride on his personal Harley-Davidson fueled by the stuff. Then, in a move aimed squarely at the hearts of gearheads, the company took a 1985 Audi Sport quattro with solar gasoline up the Furka Pass, explicitly noting no modifications were made to its legendary five-cylinder engine.

This isn't about replacing EVs though. Synhelion is targeting the fleet of existing cars, trucks, and classic vehicles. The goal is to offer a way to help greenify the cars we already own, providing a sustainable path forward. It's a pragmatic approach that acknowledges the world won't go electric overnight — despite what California thinks.

Before you start dreaming of a guilt-free V8, let's pump the brakes. While the tech is definitely fascinating, Synhelion faces a road steeper than Pikes Peak. The biggest obstacles are, unsurprisingly, cost and scale. While the company aims to get the price lower, synthetic fuels are dependent on carbon taxes or government subsidies to compete in the current market. The DAWN plant is also a proof of concept, producing just a few thousand gallons a year. With construction starting on a larger, production-focused facility in 2025 and an operational target set for 2027, Synhelion is limited by its current output.

For now, solar gasoline is more science fair than Shell station. But if it ever scales, it could let us have our horsepower and burn it too.