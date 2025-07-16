Why These Boeing Models Need A Tail Stand At The Gate

What if we told you that some Boeing planes can lift their nose without anyone touching the yoke — oh, and this can happen while the plane is parked at the gate? It's a very real phenomenon called tail tipping. Unlike debates over yokes versus side sticks, this has nothing to do with pilot input.

The whole thing boils down to playground physics. An airplane on the ground is a giant seesaw balancing on its main landing gear. For everything to stay level, the center of gravity needs to stay forward of this pivot point, but it moves as people and cargo are unloaded. On some planes, particularly longer or stretched models like the Boeing 737-900 series, the margin for error is surprisingly slim due to design choices Boeing has made.

To be clear, this is not the same as a tail strike, which happens when a pilot may take an aggressive angle of attack on takeoff and scrapes the plane's derriere on the runway. Tail tipping is a static, slow-motion screwup that happens when the plane is stationary. To prevent these graceful giants from unexpectedly tilting back, ground crews employ a surprisingly low-tech solution — a tail stand. Often called a pogo stick, it's a sturdy pole placed under the aft fuselage that acts as a kickstand, physically preventing the tail from dropping. For aircraft like the 737-900ER, this isn't just a good idea — it's often standard operating procedure.