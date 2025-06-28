Why You Can't Use A Boeing 737's Rear Exits In A Water Landing

So why are the 737's rear exits off the table? It's because the plane is designed to float with all the grace of a Carolina-squatted pickup truck. This tail-down attitude results from a fundamental mismatch between its center of gravity and its center of buoyancy. An aircraft's stability in water is a battle between these two invisible points. The center of buoyancy is the point where the upward force of the water pushes on the hull.

Wing design, such as placement and surface area, play a pivotal role in an aircraft's buoyancy. On a 737, the wings are about 6½ feet further rearward, depending on the variant, than its Airbus A320 competitor. Six feet — crucial on Tinder, important in aviation. Every aspect and decision of an aircraft's design can affect its airworthiness — but also the water-worthiness, should it be necessary.

You can see this same balancing act on dry land, too. The tail-heavy 737-900ER is notorious for "tail-sitting" at the gate, requiring a stand to prevent the center of gravity from shifting behind the main landing gear and tipping the plane backward. In the water, this tail-down attitude submerges the rear doors so that opening them against immense water pressure is nearly impossible and could lead to catastrophic flooding, sinking the aircraft much faster.

While Boeing has received the necessary certifications from regulatory and safety agencies to fly, it highlights troubling questions about prioritizing safety. When Volvo could have settled for standard lap belts, it instead invented the three-point safety belt — going above the minimum. Unusable exits in water landings reflect a different philosophy entirely — even if it passes legal muster.