Ford 'Zero-Zero-Zero' Financing Replaces Employee Pricing For All

Ford has announced a new "Zero, Zero, Zero" summer sales event, offering a finance deal with a lot of zeros in it. That means zero percent down, zero percent interest for 48 months, and zero payments for the first 90 days. Ford is clearly interested in getting customers into a new Ford before the summer driving season by enabling them to pay for it later.

"Zero, Zero, Zero" replaces employee pricing for all plan first offered in April to combat the Trump Administration's tariffs and then extended through the July 4th holiday. This shrewd move made Ford one of the few winners in second quarter sales while others struggled to overcome the tariffs. Although it's a popular offer that has worked, Ford believes this change will help customers even more.

"Summer is peak driving season, " said Rob Kaffl, Ford director, U.S. sales and dealer relations. "Families are on the move, students are preparing for the fall, and small-business owners are gearing up for a strong second half. A lower upfront cost lets them get into the vehicle they need today instead of waiting."