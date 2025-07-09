Ford 'Zero-Zero-Zero' Financing Replaces Employee Pricing For All
Ford has announced a new "Zero, Zero, Zero" summer sales event, offering a finance deal with a lot of zeros in it. That means zero percent down, zero percent interest for 48 months, and zero payments for the first 90 days. Ford is clearly interested in getting customers into a new Ford before the summer driving season by enabling them to pay for it later.
"Zero, Zero, Zero" replaces employee pricing for all plan first offered in April to combat the Trump Administration's tariffs and then extended through the July 4th holiday. This shrewd move made Ford one of the few winners in second quarter sales while others struggled to overcome the tariffs. Although it's a popular offer that has worked, Ford believes this change will help customers even more.
"Summer is peak driving season, " said Rob Kaffl, Ford director, U.S. sales and dealer relations. "Families are on the move, students are preparing for the fall, and small-business owners are gearing up for a strong second half. A lower upfront cost lets them get into the vehicle they need today instead of waiting."
What's included, and what's not
In addition to financing terms with a lot of zeros, Ford is also including a two-year Ford Protect Premium Maintenance Plan, which covers routine maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations. If you buy or lease an electric vehicle, the Ford Power Promise has been extended through September 30, including a free home charger and free installation.
The "Zero, Zero, Zero" offer includes most of Ford and Lincoln's lineups, but not all. All Raptor models are excluded, as are the 2024 Maverick, Ranger, Super Duty (except the XL trim), E-Transit, F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E. Model year 2025 EVs are eligible, but the 2025 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, Expedition, Maverick, Ranger, Super Duty, Transit, and Lincoln Navigator do not qualify.
While this offer is certainly tempting, be sure to do the math and make sure you can afford the loan in the long term. The price is still the price, and paying nothing now means you'll have to pay it later. Over one-fifth of new vehicle loans are 84 months or longer, and a $1,000 per month payment is the norm now. If you need a new Ford and can afford it, this offer is a great way to get one. Just remember it's not really a free car, and make sure you can afford it in the long run.