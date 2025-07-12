Can You Align Your Car's Tires Yourself, Or Is Going To A Shop Better?

Now that we have our space setup and the car in position, it's time to start checking the wheel alignment. Break out a steel ruler for this one.

Adjust the jack stands to make sure the height of the string is directly in the center of the front and rear axles. We can check the toe of the wheels by getting up on a ladder and view the wheels from above, but it's much easier to use a ruler and measure the distance between the front and rear edges of each wheel rim to the string. If the distance between each isn't the same, then the wheels are tilted. If your tires seem to always wear out unevenly, this could be the reason why.

Look at the angle of your tires and their distance to the string. If the front of the tire is pointing away from the string, then you will need to tighten the tire rod. However, if the front of the tire is pointing towards the string, then you need to loosen the tire rod. You'll need to first loosen the nut that connects the inner and outer tire rods together. You're most likely going to need a jack to lift the car. Otherwise, you need to be thin enough to get under the car so you can adjust the tie rod and tighten or loosen the jam nuts.

Lower the car back down and bounce it again a few times. Double-check the measurement. If the distance is now equal for the front and rear of the tire, congratulations; you finished adjusting one tire. Now, repeat the steps for the other three.