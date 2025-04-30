These Are The Auto Repairs You Want To Learn This Summer

Earlier this year, I was building a mountain bike up from a bare frame. I've done this a dozen times and it's always been fun. Until suddenly, it wasn't fun. The shifting was being wonky, I really didn't want to deal with internally routing the cables and I just collected all the parts, put them in a box and took them to my local bike shop and said, "I used to enjoy all this, now I don't- can you please make all this work?" and 2 days later I had a bike that functioned perfectly. It cost more to have them do it. But I had zero frustrations. And I cannot overstate how important that is.

I think I've gotten past the point in my life where I want to fix things- I have a job and a kid and a house and free time is so precious that it's not worth the time it takes to fix things anymore.

It kind of makes me sad- I used to LOVE this stuff. ohmygod, new tools and a new thing to lean? YES. SIGN ME UP. But now, I would rather let someone else change the oil in my car or replace the brake pads or whatever.