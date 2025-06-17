Ever Wonder Why Your Tires Wear Out Faster On One Side? Here's Why

Poor maintenance: It can be a chore to take your car in for a routine checkup, we get it. Between the daily commute and errands, where do you find the time to take your car in for maintenance? Well, it's important to do so anyway. Misaligned tires, poorly inflated tires, worn suspension, messed up vehicle alignment, and road conditions can all cause tires to wear out early and unevenly.

It's a general guideline is to get your tires rotated every 5,000 to 8,000, but it's always best to check with the tire manufacturer's recommendations. As one could guess, tire rotation isn't just about rotating the tires — they do that on their own. Tire rotation in terms of maintenance rotates the location of each tire to help them wear out evenly. Depending on the drivetrain, where wheels are moved can change, i.e., for rear-wheel drive, the rear tires are moved to the front, and the front right tire goes to the left rear and vice versa. Not only does this help with vehicle handling, extending tire lifespan, and better fuel efficiency, you can also avoid various kinds of tire wear with regular tire rotation.

An uneven tire doesn't just mean that one tire is doing all the work. Various sources claim that multiple reasons, such as center wear is due to an overly inflated tire, under inflation leads to premature edge wear, and excessive wear is due to poor wheel alignment. This is why it's important to check your wheel alignment and get your tires rotated regularly.