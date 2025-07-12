These 5 Cars Sat On Dealership Lots The Longest In Q1 Of 2025

Generally speaking, the longer cars sit at dealerships, the less you'll have to pay for them. It's simply a matter of economics. Keeping vehicles in stock literally costs dealers money every day they remain unsold, and a great way to move the metal is by reducing its price. The result can be a terrific deal for customers, especially when you keep in mind that many of these vehicles aren't waiting for shoppers for any fault of their own.

Sometimes it's a matter of a fantastic car facing a public with terrible taste. It's also common for cars that are about to be redesigned to start seeing less interest as folks wait for the new models to arrive. Also, given the nature of the auto industry, a discount that's here today can be gone tomorrow. Yet with all that in mind, we've got five Jalopnik-approved rides, culled from results from Car and Driver, that were piling up in the first quarter of the year for potential bargains in the second half.

Don't look for anything from America's top EV brand, though. Although Tesla is sitting on thousands of unsold Cybertrucks, the automaker technically doesn't have any dealerships — selling directly to the public instead — so it misses out on our qualification guidelines.