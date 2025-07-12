Here's How Much Horsepower Boeing's T50 Engines Can Have

Recently, a Boeing T50 turboshaft-powered Porsche 928 has been making waves on the internet, including here at Jalopnik. Under the hood of the "Risky Business"-era P-car, the T50 powerplant is said to make about 300 horsepower, but where does that stand in terms of Boeing T50 horsepower potential? As it turn out, certain versions of the T50 can make even more power than the unit in the unholy Porsche mashup, while others can't even summon half that amount.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, what is the Boeing T50, anyway? It's biggest claim to fame is being the first turboshaft engine to ever power a helicopter. Prior to the early 1950s when the T50 turboshaft was released, helicopters were typically powered by piston engines.

Turboshafts are similar to turbofan jet engines, except that instead of producing thrust like a turbofan, the turboshaft uses energy to turn, well, a shaft to drive machinery. During its career, the T50 was used mostly in the Gyrodyne QH-50 Drone Anti-Submarine Helicopter (DASH), which served during the 1960s, including in the Vietnam War.