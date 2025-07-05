This Boeing Powered Porsche Doesn't Have Wings But It Can Fly

Over the past several years, Boeing products have gotten something of a bad rap. A couple of deadly 737 Max crashes and an emergency-exit-door plug ejecting itself mid-flight will tend to do that. Some air travelers are now afraid to set foot on Boeing jets at all, but in the case of this 1982 Porsche 928 with Boeing power, a mechanical issue is only going to land you on the highway's shoulder, not falling from 30,000 feet. Under the shark's hood is a Boeing T50 Turboshaft engine originally used in a Vietnam War-era helicopter drone.

Perhaps what's most insane is that this may not even be the only jet-powered Porsche 928 in existence. Member of the Porsche discussion forum Rennlist picked up on a red turboshaft-powered 928 back in 2008. Is the 928's V8 with its infamous timing belt so bad that it's more practical to swap in a helicopter engine?!

Jokes aside, it's unclear if the two cars are actually different iterations of the same car, or perhaps share the same builder. Besides differing in color, the red car has a single large exhaust port sticking out of the hood whereas the burnt orange example has its hood butchered for two smaller ports. Both cars appear to have spent time in Oregon, so perhaps there is, indeed, a connection. If you know, drop a comment down below.