Why Tesla's Model X Towing A Boeing 787 Wasn't Such A Big Deal

Since Tesla's collapse continues, it's worth taking a second look at the time a Model X pulled one of Qantas's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners a distance of 987 feet. You might remember that story making the rounds back in May of 2018 because it was a world first. As Qantas put it then, "Never has a passenger airliner been hitched to an electric passenger vehicle for towing. Well at least until today."

Hey, Qantas, it's cool and all, but let's put this in perspective. What if we told you that pulling a massive jet airliner on level ground isn't that hard? Not only has it been done by vehicles powered by internal combustion engines with less torque than the Tesla, but by normal, flesh-and-blood people, not the Six Million Dollar Man.

"B-but the Tesla Model X has a towing capacity of 4,960 pounds," I can hear someone sputtering, "and the Dreamliner weighs hundreds of thousands of pounds! It did the impossible!" No, it didn't. The Model X's tow rating is essentially meaningless in this context, because the mass of the plane is almost the least important factor in this scenario.