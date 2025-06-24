Hundreds Of Unsold Teslas Evicted From Detroit Parking Lot By Court Order

A Michigan judge has kicked over 200 Teslas out of a suburban Detroit shopping center parking lot after sitting there virtually untouched for months. On June 4, 47th District Court Judge Marla Parker ordered that the owner of Hunter's Square shopping mall in Farmington Hills had to remove the vehicles by June 25 because keeping them there was in violation of city code.

City Manager Gary Mekjian said the Teslas were completely gone by June 19, according to Automotive News. At their peak, there were 204 Teslas being kept in that mall's parking lot, waiting for fools to buy them. Right now, it's not clear where the vehicles ended up being taken.

Here's what Mekjian told AutoNews about the situation and an ordinance that barred the cars from being stored at the mall: