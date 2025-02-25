Costco Will Give You A Discount On Brand New Corvettes

Costco really has everything, man, and now that everything includes Chevy's flagship sports car: the Corvette. No, I'm not joking. 2025 Corvette LTs and E-Ray hybrids are getting some really decent discounts if you're a Costco member.

2025 Corvette LTs and E-Rays are now eligible for a $3,000 discount off MSRP whether you're buying or leasing, according to CarsDirect. The only car explicitly excluded from the deal is the Corvette Z06, but I'd assume the big-dog ZR1 also isn't eligible. The full $3,000 discount is only available to Costco Executive Members. If you're a Gold Star or Business member, you'll need to settle for a still-solid $2,750 discount.

If you really play your cards right there are even more deals to be had. CarsDirect says Chevy is currently offering a $2,500 Camaro loyalty bonus on 2024 'Vettes. If you stack that discount with the Costco offer and a $1,500 GM Lease Loyalty offer, you can save up to $7,000 when leasing a 2024 Corvette... if you can find one. Considering the fact that the base Corvette starts at $69,995, including destination, that seven grand comes out to a 10 percent MSRP discount. Not too shabby.

Hell, even $3,000 off an E-Ray is nothing to sneeze at for a car that starts at $108,595. Not many cars with 655 horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque that do 0-60 in under 2.5 seconds are getting any discounts, but that's just the Corvette way. It's the sports car of the people... if the people have over $100,000 to spend.