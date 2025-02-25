Costco Will Give You A Discount On Brand New Corvettes
Costco really has everything, man, and now that everything includes Chevy's flagship sports car: the Corvette. No, I'm not joking. 2025 Corvette LTs and E-Ray hybrids are getting some really decent discounts if you're a Costco member.
2025 Corvette LTs and E-Rays are now eligible for a $3,000 discount off MSRP whether you're buying or leasing, according to CarsDirect. The only car explicitly excluded from the deal is the Corvette Z06, but I'd assume the big-dog ZR1 also isn't eligible. The full $3,000 discount is only available to Costco Executive Members. If you're a Gold Star or Business member, you'll need to settle for a still-solid $2,750 discount.
If you really play your cards right there are even more deals to be had. CarsDirect says Chevy is currently offering a $2,500 Camaro loyalty bonus on 2024 'Vettes. If you stack that discount with the Costco offer and a $1,500 GM Lease Loyalty offer, you can save up to $7,000 when leasing a 2024 Corvette... if you can find one. Considering the fact that the base Corvette starts at $69,995, including destination, that seven grand comes out to a 10 percent MSRP discount. Not too shabby.
Hell, even $3,000 off an E-Ray is nothing to sneeze at for a car that starts at $108,595. Not many cars with 655 horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque that do 0-60 in under 2.5 seconds are getting any discounts, but that's just the Corvette way. It's the sports car of the people... if the people have over $100,000 to spend.
How to get Costco's Corvette discount
Anyway, if you want to take advantage of this deal, you're going to have to act fast (and have been a Costco member as of February 23.) The promotion is set to end on April 30, so you've got a little bit over two months to take advantage of the deal. If it so happens that you yourself don't want a new Corvette, but someone else in your household does, then good news: it can be transferred.
The Corvette isn't the only General Motors product getting a discount, either. Executive Members can get $1,250 off of an Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Silverado EV, Sierra EV and all Hummer EVs. Gold Star members only get $1,000. Still, that's better than nothing.
So, if you want to pick up a rotisserie chicken for dinner along with the biggest jug of milk you've ever seen, you might as well pick up a Corvette too. Why not?