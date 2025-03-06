Is Zinc Additive Really Needed For Older Engines?

"The past," said English novelist L.P. Hartley in his 1953 novel The Go-Between, "is a foreign country; they do things differently there." As far as book openings go, it's pretty solid. Right up there with, "The sky over the port was the color of television tuned to a dead channel" or "The Man in Black fled across the desert, and The Gunslinger followed" in the pantheon of all-timer opening sentences. It's also a pretty fair assessment of early to mid-20th century automotive technologies. From Babbitt bearings and drum brakes to carburetors and leaded gasoline, the old ways often seem strange and foreign to today's car nerds.

One very important automotive technology that's changed dramatically over the years — although you might not think about it as "technology" the same as you would braking or suspension or engine management systems — is motor oil. In the past, motor oil had, as Derek Bieri likes to say, "All the vitamins and minerals old engines need." Over the years, however, engines and emissions standards changed and motor oils changed with them. Nowadays, motor oils — both synthetic and organic, as it were — are optimized for use in brand new engines stuffed with bleeding edge technologies and tolerances measured in Plancks.

What about older engines, though? What about our beloved Buick Nailheads and Chevy Small Blocks and Chrysler 440s? Do modern oils have enough of those good old vitamins and minerals to run safely in the engines that powered our fathers' Oldsmobiles?