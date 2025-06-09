Does High Octane Fuel Actually Clean Your Engine?

We've all seen octane ratings at the fuel pump, and based on the numbers, it's easy to think the higher number is better. From lowest to highest, the types of gasoline are regular, mid-grade, and premium. You may have even heard that fueling your car with premium gasoline or gasoline with a higher octane rating will improve performance and even get you more miles per gallon. However, this is only true for high-performance vehicles and luxury cars, and you should check your owner's manual before fueling up to make sure you're choosing the right one for your car.

The reality is that most modern day vehicles run on regular gasoline, and that is all they need. Some drivers may swear that they can feel a difference when buying premium gasoline, mid-grade gasoline, or even E85 gas. However, the truth is that most modern cars come with engine computers that can adjust their settings for various kinds of fuel, so that's just a myth. The other myth that's going around is that gasoline with a higher octane rating can also clean your engine.