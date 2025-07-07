While the world may never know how many licks it takes to get to the Tootsie Roll center of a Tootsie Pop, we can figure out how much fuel a Formula 1 car burns in an average race fairly accurately. While all F11 cars get 110 kilograms (242.51 pounds) of fuel per race, that's not how much they necessarily burn, but how much they could if they wanted to. (F1 measures fuel by weight rather than volume because gasoline changes density as temperature fluctuates, but mass will remain the same.)

The average F1 car gets approximately 6.2 miles per gallon (we're sticking with English/Imperial/Freedom Units from now on for consistency). In 2023, the average circuit length was 3.227 miles, and Australia's Albert Park is a pretty-darn-close 3.279 miles. The race is 58 laps, or 190.2166 miles total. At a 6.2-mpg consumption rate, we get around 30.68 gallons of fuel burned during a race there.

But since F1 gives its cars gas by weight instead of volume, let's figure out how many pounds of gas the cars will use. Gas density typically sits at 6.073 lb/gal at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. So, at that temperature, 242.51 pounds of fuel equates to 39.93 gallons, leaving 9.25 gallons of fuel unused after racing at 60 degrees at Albert Park Circuit. Of course, various factors can affect fuel use, including ambient temperature, individual car weight, and circuit design.

This is a lot of numbers, but you did click on an article titled "How Much Fuel Does an F1 Car Burn During a Race," so it shouldn't be too surprising. If you're more interested in the drama of the sport, it's okay, talk among yourselves. Here, I'll give you a topic. Should Max Verstappen be disqualified from the 2025 F1 Championship? Discuss.