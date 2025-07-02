12-Year-Old Allegedly Sells Stolen Cars For As Little As $30
Sometimes it's cute when kids start doing grown-up things at a young age, like driving a Power Wheels or riding a motorcycle. But grand theft auto is not so cute, and we're not talking about the video game. Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a 12-year-old boy for stealing cars from a business in Pontiac, Michigan, and then selling those cars for a personal profit.
The boy (unnamed because he is a juvenile) was caught entering several vehicles in the parking lot of the business (also unnamed). Deputies say the little tyke was carrying a license plate at the time. Further investigation revealed that over the past month, the boy had taken three or four vehicles from the lot. He allegedly sold at least one of them for $30, which isn't even enough to cover the cost of Grand Theft Auto V at Walmart.
Attempting to live his own grand theft auto
Even Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard couldn't resist the reference. "This young man is on a very bad path, attempting to live his own grand theft auto," he said in a press release. "Hopefully intervention by the courts will send him on a better life path as well as stopping the constant theft from this business."
As far as 12-year-old car thieves go, this isn't even the most impressive one we've covered. Consider the 12-year-old who faced 89 criminal charges on an auto theft spree of his own. Then there was the 12-year-old Michigan boy who ran from the cops in a stolen forklift. A different 12-year-old Michigan boy was arrested for car theft twice in two days. Is there something in the water? What is it about 12-year-old boys from Michigan? Although Grand Theft Auto V is rated M for Mature, kids always find ways to play video games they're not supposed to (I know I did). It might even be preferable to kids playing GTA in real life.