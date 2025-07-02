12-Year-Old Allegedly Sells Stolen Cars For As Little As $30

Sometimes it's cute when kids start doing grown-up things at a young age, like driving a Power Wheels or riding a motorcycle. But grand theft auto is not so cute, and we're not talking about the video game. Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a 12-year-old boy for stealing cars from a business in Pontiac, Michigan, and then selling those cars for a personal profit.

The boy (unnamed because he is a juvenile) was caught entering several vehicles in the parking lot of the business (also unnamed). Deputies say the little tyke was carrying a license plate at the time. Further investigation revealed that over the past month, the boy had taken three or four vehicles from the lot. He allegedly sold at least one of them for $30, which isn't even enough to cover the cost of Grand Theft Auto V at Walmart.