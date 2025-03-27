Watch A Machinist Fix A Cracked Engine Block Without Welding It

As a certified shadetree motorcycle mechanic, I've seen some pretty wild field expedient repairs attempted by previous owners. Typically these are hack jobs so embarrassing — we're talking things like structural zip-ties here — that I assume whoever carried them out wore a napkin over their head to hide their shame from God during the process. Occasionally, however, I run into a repair so good or inspired that it takes my breath away. That's exactly what happened when I saw this video come up on my feed recently wherein a machinist fixes a massive crack in an old cast iron engine block with a drill, a handful of bolts, and a tube of red loc-tite.

Syracuse Crank and Machine out of Onondaga County, New York, recently dropped a video on its Facebook page of one of its employees repairing a crack in an old Ford industrial engine block. He didn't use a welder, however. No heat was involved at all, in fact. Instead of the laborious and delicate process of brazing the old cast iron lump, he stitched the crack closed using a technique called Precision Metal Stitching.

Invented in the late 1930s, metal stitching was developed to repair cast iron equipment out in the Texas oil fields. It's a cold process — no welding or brazing required — that provides a strong, stress-free repair without the potential warping or disfigurement caused by intense heat. It's pretty amazing to watch, honestly, and apparently creates a very durable repair.