Cybertruck Tailgates Are Getting Stuck, And Tesla's Instructions Are Ominously Fiddly

If your Cybertruck tailgate is stuck shut or open, you're not alone. Is that comforting? You should feel comforted. Let's check the online Tesla Cybertruck Owner's Manual for answers. Odd, the word "stuck" doesn't appear once, and there are no troubleshooting instructions for the tailgate, though there are some for the tonneau cover. No matter, let's turn to the forums for advice first and go to the manual later.

A user on the Cybertruck Forum had an issue where the app showed his tailgate was open even though it was closed, and he couldn't get it to budge. When this happens, restart the app. If that doesn't work, use the Tailgate Emergency Release. If the tonneau cover is closed, open it using the exterior arrow switches or, as users on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum reported, the tailgate button after it rains. To clear this switch malfunction, wait for your "waterproof-as-a-boat" Cybertruck to dry out. Then, flip open the cover for the tailgate release and pull the strap.

Should your tailgate be stuck open, it may be deformed because you used your truck like a truck and put too much weight on it. Perhaps, like a Cybertruck Owners Only forum member, you stepped on the tailgate, bending it like a dollar store spoon. Forum user Drew Michael Robinson says to "take a hammer and smack the tailgate latch strikers," which will let you close the tailgate flush again. Other users reported their tailgate opening randomly, but taking it in for service seemed to fix that. The Cybertruck also has a soft-close tailgate mechanism that may not cinch tight. According to more Cybertruck Owners forum threads, you're being too hard on your Cybertruck. You have to lift your tailgate into position and wait for the delicate, finicky gadgetry to catch.