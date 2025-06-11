At $22,000, Is This Chevy-Powered 1970 Porsche 911 A Blasphemous Bargain?

Forty years is a long time to wait, but that's just how long the tassel-wearing stripper faerie painted on the hood of today's Nice Price or No Dice 911 has had to wait to show off her goods. We'll have to decide if this Porsche's price makes that wait worthwhile.

Prior to shooting the 1978 movie "Corvette Summer," both of the movie's leads, Mark Hamill and Annie Potts (in her film debut), suffered injuries in separate, unrelated car accidents. Hamill broke his nose and Potts her leg. Coincidentally, the set designers of the more recent TV show "Young Sheldon" honor Potts' movie debut by adorning her TV Character's gambling den with a poster from the film.

Hopefully, all will be safe for the buyer of the 1995 Chevy Corvette convertible we looked at last week. Painted in Arrest-me Red and seemingly in great condition, that six-speed 'Vette's $8,500 asking price was low enough that pretty much any of us could star in our own Corvette Summer. A solid 87% Nice Price win sealed the deal.