Sonic The Hedgehog Is McLaren's Newest Brand Ambassador, Even Though He's Faster On Foot

McLaren says that the partnership with SEGA will bring "creative integrations and experiences that fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming, and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen." Oscar Piastri as a character in the next Sonic racing game, maybe? Certainly, as F1 flirts with esports and the video game world more, a direct pairing between the two industries makes sense. Both companies also have big milestones next year: Sonic turns 35 (I remember when he was just a pup!), and McLaren will race in its 1,000th Grand Prix.

In fact, the joint festivities begin as soon as next week. The orange-shirted ones will descend on Trafalgar Square for McLaren Racing Live: London on July 2-3. Netflix heartthrob Zak Brown will be there, as well as some classic McLaren cars, Q&A sessions with team members, and, of course, merch. SEGA will be there, too.

The real question, naturally, will be whether or not Sonic becomes a trophy again. No word on that one, but if you just believe, it will happen. As to when the first Green Hill Zone Grand Prix will be, you'd have to check the 2026 F1 calendar.