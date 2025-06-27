Sonic The Hedgehog Is McLaren's Newest Brand Ambassador, Even Though He's Faster On Foot
Who's Lando Norris? Move over, McLaren has a new brand ambassador, and he's one of the most dashing, debonair, and well loved celebrities on the entire planet. No, not Brad Pitt — we're talking about none other than Sonic the Hedgehog. A video game hero since the early 1990s, Sonic has officially inked a deal with McLaren Racing. This makes his parent company SEGA the "Official Gaming Partner of McLaren Racing."
This actually isn't the first time Sonic and the House of Papaya have crossed paths. Way back in 1993, when Sonic was all the rage, he was no less than the actual trophy at the European Grand Prix, won by McLaren's own legend, Ayrton Senna. But that was back when the hedgehog was young. Now he's all grown up, and while his archrival Mario remains stuck in karting leagues, the big blue boy has made it all the way to Formula 1. Even though he's faster on foot. What a champ.
The union of orange shirts and red shoes
McLaren says that the partnership with SEGA will bring "creative integrations and experiences that fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming, and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen." Oscar Piastri as a character in the next Sonic racing game, maybe? Certainly, as F1 flirts with esports and the video game world more, a direct pairing between the two industries makes sense. Both companies also have big milestones next year: Sonic turns 35 (I remember when he was just a pup!), and McLaren will race in its 1,000th Grand Prix.
In fact, the joint festivities begin as soon as next week. The orange-shirted ones will descend on Trafalgar Square for McLaren Racing Live: London on July 2-3. Netflix heartthrob Zak Brown will be there, as well as some classic McLaren cars, Q&A sessions with team members, and, of course, merch. SEGA will be there, too.
The real question, naturally, will be whether or not Sonic becomes a trophy again. No word on that one, but if you just believe, it will happen. As to when the first Green Hill Zone Grand Prix will be, you'd have to check the 2026 F1 calendar.