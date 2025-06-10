Formula 1 Declares War On IndyCar

Formula 1 is determined to conquer North America. In order to reach its goal, it apparently needs to squash any regional open wheel series that may stand in its way. On Tuesday the FIA announced Formula 1's grueling 24-race globe-trotting calendar with one massive glaring conflict that will force a(nother) schism in the North American open-wheel fandom. F1 has moved the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal from its traditional late-June date to mid-May with a start time of 2 p.m., which will conflict with the 2026 Indianapolis 500, which has a 12:45 p.m. kick off. What the heck?

With IndyCar riding a surging wave of momentum after heavy investment from series owner Roger Penske, shifting its broadcast partnership to Fox, and seeing a sell-out 350,000-plus crowd in attendance at the 109th Indianapolis 500 last month, apparently F1 sees viewership as a zero-sum game and IndyCar as a heavy hitter. It isn't immediately clear why F1 wants to try to take the behemoth Indy 500 down instead of collaborating and growing together. Throwing an F1 star in a guest Indy 500 or Indy GP seat for the month of May would be great publicity for both series, if you ask me.

There is a lot of good in the 2026 F1 calendar, revealed during a recent FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Macau. The globe-trotting F1 calendar has been significantly regionalized to reduce the carbon footprint of the series and its transport. By shifting the Monaco Grand Prix away from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot (where it was typically over and done with by the time the Indy 500 began), F1 can stay on the European continent for the entire summer run from June to September, visiting Monaco, Catalunya, the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, the Hungaroring, Zandvoort, Monza, Madrid, and Baku by truck instead of air freight.