5 Cars You Can Trust To Make It 200k Miles Or More (According To Consumer Reports)
Regular Jalopnik readers may remember the impossibly clean 500,000-mile Toyota Prius or the million-mile Honda Accord, but if you're looking to avoid the long-distance runaround and find a long-lasting ride, you should take into account more than just anecdotal evidence. That's when it's nice to know the team at Consumer Reports, who recently released its list of "Long-Lasting Cars Proven to Get to 200,000 Miles and Beyond." Its proprietary formula for ranking vehicle durability is a great place to start. But let's also take the next step to narrow things down a bit — although the choice of different brands is already fairly slim.
This year's crop of top 12 vehicles includes eight Toyotas, two Hondas, and three of the domestic full-size pickups. Yes, that adds up to 13, but CR, like many people, consider the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, both of which made the list, as a single truck. And interestingly enough, those stories about the Prius and Accord may have something to them. They're among the cars most likely to reach 200,000 miles as well.
The best pickup for piling up the miles
We're going to follow the process of elimination in the truck category. Since it's the only one with non-Toyota, non-Honda choices, we'll give it to one of those other guys, and not to the midsize Toyota Tacoma that also joined the CR club. The Ford F-150 was another truck that made the cut, but lest we forget, the Blue Oval leads the industry in 2025 recalls — and it's facing yet another massive safety probe.
That leaves us with the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, which, to be sure, are hardly disappointing alternatives. The two trucks make a powerful pair that go beyond longevity to offer features ranging from GM's handy Super Cruise hands-free driving system to a multifunction tailgate that can include built-in speakers. FWIW, the Silverado and Sierra also finished 1-2 in the most recent J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, with the fewest consumer-reported problems in their class after three years' of ownership.
Choose this sedan to see 200K miles or more
Picking between the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord is like flipping a coin: Heads you get a stylish Toyota that offers a higher-efficiency hybrid, and tails you get a sleek Honda machine with a noticeably more dynamic driving experience. True, you can get a sporty Camry, complete with TRD upgrades, and the Accord can supply hybrid models of its own, yet this being Jalopnik, we'll point to the Honda's fun quotient as a deciding factor. That plus the fact that the Honda Accord has the most American-made-ness compared to the Camry (based on criteria such as where the Accord is assembled and where its parts come from).
Unsurprisingly, benefits like those, along with Honda's Sensing safety technology, have made the Accord plenty popular with a lot of people. It probably doesn't hurt that the Accord has a slightly lower cost of entry, too. The result is that the Accord is a top choice for Millennials and Generation Z as well as for both first-time and multicultural buyers.
The maximum mileage minivan
Despite a few aesthetic drawbacks in models like the Toyota Sienna Magnolia Edition, the Sienna itself stands out for an ability to blend its thirst for the road with an appetite for family-friendly adventures — and satisfying goodies to help make sure all aboard can enjoy all those miles.
We're talking about a built-in coolbox for snacks and refreshments, a built-in vacuum system for quick clean-ups, and a rear-seat entertainment system for calming the kids. The 2025 Sienna also introduced a comprehensive new rear-seat reminder system for the little ones, relying on a radar system to scan the rear seats to help detect their presence and a variety of warnings and alarms to alert caregivers. The setup can even help make contact with Toyota Safety in some situations. Meanwhile, the Sienna driver can relax in heated/ventilated leather seating and, in the XSE grade, take advantage of a sport-tuned suspension to help leave more boring minivans behind.
The long-distance hybrid that practically has it all
It doesn't make sense to mess with success, and the Toyota Prius is hybrid perfection, right down to its affordable MSRP of $28,350. For comparison, the industry's current average transaction price was nearly $49,000 in May 2025. You can then save even more since the Prius can put up an efficiency line of 57 mpg city/56 mpg highway/57 mpg combined. According to the EPA, that would save you $4,250 in gas bills in five-year fuel costs compared to the typical U.S. vehicle.
The Prius is no longer some kind of oddball driving appliance, either. Not only does the current generation sport a compelling and curvaceous exterior design, it's also the most powerful Prius yet. The 2025 version can serve up 196 net horsepower, representing an increase of more than 60% over the previous-gen Prius. Today's version can further be configured with all-wheel drive for a boost to all-weather performance and a plug-in system that adds an EV range of up to 45 miles.
An SUV for 200,000 miles of adventure
The Honda CR-V Hybrid is the obvious choice, and don't worry, there's a non-hybrid version available if that's more your thing. Together, the two versions represent the best-selling Honda nameplate in the current lineup and — per Honda — the best-selling SUV in America for the past 25 years. Credit for that goes in part to a spirit of continuous improvement.
For the 2026 model year, for instance, the CR-V welcomes wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and wireless device charging as part of its standard content. In addition, a new TrailSport Hybrid edition is hitting dealerships to help Honda tap into the growing demand for a more rugged approach to mall crawling — or light off-road duty. It will come with the typical trail-focused styling, standard AWD, and standard all-terrain tires, with those details matched by comfort cues such as standard heated front seats, a sunroof, and a heated steering wheel. TrailSport pricing starts at $38,800.