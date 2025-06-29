5 Cars You Can Trust To Make It 200k Miles Or More (According To Consumer Reports)

Regular Jalopnik readers may remember the impossibly clean 500,000-mile Toyota Prius or the million-mile Honda Accord, but if you're looking to avoid the long-distance runaround and find a long-lasting ride, you should take into account more than just anecdotal evidence. That's when it's nice to know the team at Consumer Reports, who recently released its list of "Long-Lasting Cars Proven to Get to 200,000 Miles and Beyond." Its proprietary formula for ranking vehicle durability is a great place to start. But let's also take the next step to narrow things down a bit — although the choice of different brands is already fairly slim.

This year's crop of top 12 vehicles includes eight Toyotas, two Hondas, and three of the domestic full-size pickups. Yes, that adds up to 13, but CR, like many people, consider the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, both of which made the list, as a single truck. And interestingly enough, those stories about the Prius and Accord may have something to them. They're among the cars most likely to reach 200,000 miles as well.