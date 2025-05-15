Does Hitting The Redline Help Or Hurt Your Engine's Health?

The idea of an "Italian tune-up" has been around for ages at this point, but does it actually work? Is revving your engine to redline every once in a while actually good for it, does the harm outweigh the good, or does it not do anything at all? That's what we're going to find out today with the help of Jason Fenske and his Engineering Explained YouTube channel.

In the nine-ish minute video, Fenske looked at a few studies conducted by the Society of Automotive Engineers that examined what heat does to deposits on direct injection intake valves and pistons. They also talk about how carbon deposits form on engines and the best ways to keep those deposits from happening. In essence, they wanted to know whether or not it was possible for an engine to actually get rid of carbon deposits on your spark plugs and other components by being driven hard. Well, big news: it turns out engines can create enough heat while running at high RPMs to break apart these deposits.