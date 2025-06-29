The Boeing 747 Still Uses Floppy Disks For Software Updates: Here's Why

A floppy disk did what thumb drives do, back when we talked about megabytes instead of terabytes. It might seem crazy that the 400 remaining Boeing 747s used by airlines and shipping companies around the world need floppies to update their software, especially since that jumbo jet was in production until 2023, a year when USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi were doing just fine. That's like saying Wikipedia can only be updated via stone tablet or that you still need a mid-'90s Compaq laptop to service a McLaren F1. (Oh, wait, that last part is accurate.)

Here's the kicker, though. Using floppy disks has some serious advantages, at least when it comes to preserving 747s for continued use: maintaining older equipment is easier on budgets than retrofitting new computers, floppies are inherently more secure than the internet or wireless connections, the old software is reliable, and recertifying planes with new firmware is time-consuming and expensive. If it ain't broke, don't fix it — that's the motto here.

And it's not like using old equipment is unique to this jet. Chuck E. Cheese needed floppies to update animatronics until 2023. San Francicso is spending $212 million to ditch the floppy disks that still run its light rail system. The Department of Defense didn't change from floppies to solid-state storage for the computers that control nuclear weapons until 2019. And the FAA still uses computers that run on Windows 95.