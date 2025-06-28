Why Some Tailpipes Drip Water, And When It's A Bad Sign

Tailpipes are mostly known for emitting two things: exhaust gases and sound. Both can be contentious issues, whether we're talking about the president rolling back emissions standards or gearheads getting exercised over cheap exhaust sounds. But unless you're driving something like a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai — which only emits (drinkable?) water vapor — you might not expect H20 to be dripping from your exhaust pipes.

And yet, it's a common condition that's considered normal for internal combustion engines running on gasoline or diesel fuel. That's because water vapor is a naturally occurring result of a vehicle's combustion process. Then, during the next step in the cycle, the leftover products of combustion are pushed out and into the exhaust system. Water molecules can be formed during the normal operation of a catalytic converter, too, as well as by condensation caused from engine heat in cold weather.

The bad news is that those aren't the only reasons for water coming from your exhaust pipes. It can also be caused by serious engine issues that could put a real damper on your driving experience.