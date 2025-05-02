Cadillac Signing Sergio Perez Would Be Admitting Defeat Before They Even Start

The Formula One grid bristles with anticipation of Cadillac joining as the 11th constructor for the 2026 season, and the team's choice of drivers is a topic of contention right now as the so-called silly season begins anew. It makes a lot of sense for Cadillac to get its driver picks in early so they can get up to speed with the team from day one, and the longer it waits to sign drivers, the fewer choices will be on the table. It seems, however, that Cadillac is looking to order off-menu, to grab Sergio Perez, a driver other teams have had many opportunities to sign and every one of them passed.

Perez has plenty of F1 experience, so I can sort of see the appeal, but the 2026 regulations will be new for everyone and any competent open-wheeler should be able to come to grips with a new car in a session or two. The 35-year-old Mexican driver had a whopping fourteen seasons in F1 to impress and never really managed to do so. Across the 2024 season Checo could manage no better than eighth in the driver's championship while his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen won the championship and rarely finished off the podium in the same car. If Perez had raced better, perhaps Red Bull could have beat McLaren to the constructors' championship, too. Hiring Perez to drive costs a lot more than his salary.