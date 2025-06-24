What Car Costs Too Much?

When Chevrolet revealed the 1,250-horsepower Corvette ZR1X last week, we learned you'll soon be able to buy an American sports car capable of running the quarter-mile in less than 9 seconds, which is just crazy. Insane, even. There's quick, and then there's "running a quarter-mile in the eights" quick. It'll probably end up costing something like a quarter-million dollars, but still. That's outright absurd for a car a teenager could legally drive the day they get their driver's license.

The news also sent me to the internet to check on used C8 prices because that's just how my brain works, and wouldn't you know it, even five years after the C8 went on sale, you still can't find them for less than about $55,000. And that's if you don't care about mileage and are only looking for a Corvette with a clean title. If you want a low-mile, nicely kept C8, you can expect to spend thousands more. They aren't entirely depreciation-proof, but they're pretty darn close.

On the one hand, we're talking about a Corvette here. You should be able to pick up a five-year-old Corvette for like half-price. Because it's a Corvette. On the other hand, however, can you really be too mad that a mid-engine sports car with a naturally aspirated V8 still costs at least $55,000? I dare you to drive a used C8 and then tell me that's a $30,000 driving experience. It just makes sense that the first mid-engine Corvette would hold its value, especially when the original base MSRP was just under $60,000.