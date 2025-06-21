The Hybrid Corvette ZR1X Was Too Quick At The Drag Strip For Its Own Software

The ZR1X takes its electric motor from the Corvette E-Ray but ups the oomph by 26 hp. Chevy's engineers realized the ZR1X powertrain was going to make the car so quick that it would hit 150 mph before it completed the quarter-mile on a drag strip, disengaging the front motor in the process (as it does in the E-Ray). So in order to get through the quarter-mile with both drivetrains engaged, they had to juke the software so the disengagement happened at 160 mph, enabling the ZR1X's "trap speed" to be registered with the full propulsion system activated. Road & Track has the full story, which is worth a read.

(Trap speed, just so you know, is basically a measure of how fast a vehicle is going when it crosses the quarter-mile marker on a drag strip.)

You might rightly ask yourself, "Of what use are these velocities in real life?" After all, the ZR1X, if you believe Chevy's numbers, can hit the legal speed limit in much of the U.S. before you can say "Mississippi" twice. It's technically able to accelerate quicker than an F1 car. Clocking 160 mph in 9 seconds or less is actually sort of terrifying. It's not a gigantic step down from a top-fuel dragster or funny car.