The Best Use Of A Maybach In A Music Video Isn't A Rap Song, But 'Womanizer' By Britney Spears

Shot by famed director Joseph Kahn, the music video for "Womanizer" opens with Britney cooking breakfast for her boyfriend as he gets ready for work, before cutting to him at his office where Britney is there dressed in a disguise. She dances and flirts with her man, who is receptive to it, and even sits on the photocopier to take photos of her butt — whatever happened to doing that? In the next scene she's in a new disguise, this time as his waitress when he's at lunch, eventually seducing him in the restaurant's kitchen.

The Maybach comes in at the 2:34 mark. Britney is now in her third disguise, subbing in as his driver. We see the Maybach swerving around Lower Grand in Los Angeles, and it cuts to inside the car, where Britney is now in the spacious back seat facing her boyfriend, leg outstretched to steer the car with her high heeled foot. At one point she's sitting in the back while her boyfriend jumps to the front to take control of the Maybach as we see it zipping through traffic, and there's even a moment where both of them are in the back and no one is driving the car.

Sadly it's not the longest scene, and the video soon ends with Britney taking off the disguises to reveal herself to her idiot boyfriend, exposing him as a womanizer. She beats him up a bit before throwing a blanket over him and making the bed. It rules. Who else but Britney Spears could drive a Maybach with their foot from the backseat? I rest my case.