Now, I know what you're all going to say. Obviously, Jalopnik should buy Maserati. If there's any car site out there that should own an exotic Italian automaker, it's the weirdos who love cars that don't sell and know nothing about engineering. We do know manual transmissions are awesome, though, and if you put us in charge, I can promise every single Maserati would get a standard six-speed manual. Does that really match Maserati's position in the market as a company that builds grand tourers? Of course not, but why would we do things the old way when that way didn't work?

The next order of business would, of course, be to build a Maserati Miata. If Alfa could do it for a while, why wouldn't it work for Maserati? Every automaker should have a Miata in its lineup. And once all that Maserati Miata money starts rolling in, we could probably afford to make the Miata But Bigger a reality, too. Tall drivers all over the world would be lining up to buy one, which brings us to our next new Maserati, the Miata Shooting Brake. There is no way this plan would fail, and I think we can all agree it's the best option for Maserati.

So I guess the actual question for today is who should buy Maserati in the unexpected event that our new owners tell us it's too expensive, and we aren't allowed to buy our own car company. BYD? Ford? Cerberus? Let us know your pick down in the comments.