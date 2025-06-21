These Ford V10 Triton Years Have The Most Problems

Unless you want a racing engine from Judd, there are no current production V10s. But that doesn't mean V10s are rare; you just have to know where to look. Hint: under the hood of a Ford motor home.

Ford's 6.8-liter Triton V10 was developed as an alternative to diesel power for motor homes and trucks. It was based on the 5.4-liter modular V8, so named for its manufacturing process, not because it could have an extra two cylinders pressed on like a Lego set. And it worked! In 1997, the gas V10 had a max of 425 pound-feet of torque, just 25 less than the 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel V8. If you bought a heavy-duty Ford between 1997 and 2019 or a Blue Bird Vision school bus, you could get the 6.8-liter Triton. Ford made a lot of Triton V10s, with estimates that go as high as a million units produced.

Now, as reliable as these engines are, in general, some years are better than others. From 1997 to 2002, you could experience a lovely issue called "spark plug blowout." Then, from 2004 to 2008, plugs could get stuck and break apart when trying to remove them. Then there's the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) hose cracking issue. The hose is a rubber part with no reinforcement, so age is the biggest factor, which means early engines are the most affected ones. The good news is that these last two problems can happen to any year Triton V10! Wait, that's not good news, sorry.