These Ford V10 Triton Years Have The Most Problems
Unless you want a racing engine from Judd, there are no current production V10s. But that doesn't mean V10s are rare; you just have to know where to look. Hint: under the hood of a Ford motor home.
Ford's 6.8-liter Triton V10 was developed as an alternative to diesel power for motor homes and trucks. It was based on the 5.4-liter modular V8, so named for its manufacturing process, not because it could have an extra two cylinders pressed on like a Lego set. And it worked! In 1997, the gas V10 had a max of 425 pound-feet of torque, just 25 less than the 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel V8. If you bought a heavy-duty Ford between 1997 and 2019 or a Blue Bird Vision school bus, you could get the 6.8-liter Triton. Ford made a lot of Triton V10s, with estimates that go as high as a million units produced.
Now, as reliable as these engines are, in general, some years are better than others. From 1997 to 2002, you could experience a lovely issue called "spark plug blowout." Then, from 2004 to 2008, plugs could get stuck and break apart when trying to remove them. Then there's the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) hose cracking issue. The hose is a rubber part with no reinforcement, so age is the biggest factor, which means early engines are the most affected ones. The good news is that these last two problems can happen to any year Triton V10! Wait, that's not good news, sorry.
For spark plug issues, avoid 1997-2002 and 2004-2008
Someone in Ford's engineering department decided that 5-inch-deep plug holes were plenty, so the plugs only had as few as four threads holding them in place. Also, the heads were relatively soft aluminum to keep the engines from being too portly (dry weight was still 625 pounds). So the barely threaded steel spark plugs can easily strip right out. Or, thanks to thermal expansion differences between the aluminum head and the steel plugs, they essentially become welded in place.
Fortunately, 2003 and later V10s don't have these Napoleon-complex plugs. But in V10s made from 2004 to 2008, another plug-related issue causes different problems. During that timeframe, Ford switched to a two-piece spark plug. The new design left enough space between the plug and head for carbon deposits to build up and cement it in place, causing it to snap in half during removal. This was a problem with the V8s, too, but why not increase the potential for broken plugs by 25% with an extra two cylinders?
Don't get the impression that these engines are fragile, though. You could throw a Ford Triton V10 off a cliff, and it can still run. It's just that '04 to '08 V10s need frequent plug replacement to prevent them from getting stuck. As for the '97 to '02 engines, thread kits are available to increase plug hole depth, letting you switch to a type of plug with a reasonable number of threads.
Don't worry, there are universal Triton V10 problems, too
In case you 2009 to 2021 6.8-liter V10 owners don't want to feel left out, here are the issues that plague all of these engines. Take the Positive Crankcase Ventilation system leak, for example. The PCV hose brings recycled gases from the crankcase to the intake manifold, reducing emissions. Unshockingly, this unsupported plastic hose will crack due to age and, you know, being plastic in a hot engine bay. This can cause rough idling, poor(er) fuel efficiency, and misfires, though the solution is as simple as getting a new hose.
Oh, and then there's the exhaust manifold, or rather, the bolts that hold it in place. On all Triton engines, these bolts tend to rust and break apart. The downsides are that the V10's already abysmal fuel economy will get worse, acceleration will suffer, and you'll notice awful exhaust odors. The upside is that the engine will be louder, which can be a downside if you don't like how V10s sound. Thankfully, a bolt kit can solve the problem.
Truth be told, Triton V10s are overall pretty dang robust and can run for 200,000 miles with normal upkeep, especially if you address the spark plugs, PCV hose, and exhaust manifold bolts. If more power is necessary (when isn't it?), go for the 2005 and later three-valve versions for up to 362 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Or, you can weld together some four-valve heads and make a V10 Lincoln super sedan. Your choice.